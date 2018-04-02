Hardee's Sizes Up Super Salad

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The operator of Hardee's and Carl's Jr. is best known for its Monster Thickburgers that pack enough calories to fuel a football team. But now CKE restaurants is introducing a product that's sure to shock customers. It's putting a new salad on its menu. But the Southwest Chicken Salad is hardly health food. Topped with onion rings and crispy chicken, the salad weighs in at 1100 calories and 83 grams of fat. That's just shy of the 1400 calories and 107 grams of fat in a Monster Thickburger.