Harris-Stowe University could soon offer master's degrees

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Harris-Stowe State University could soon offer students master's degrees for the first time in its history.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Missouri Legislature passed a bill last week to remove restrictions designating Harris-Stowe as solely a teacher's college and limiting the university from expanding its educational offerings.

The bill will go before Gov. Jay Nixon to review. If he signs it, the university will then have to get approval from its accrediting agency and from the state's Coordinating Board for Higher Education before designing any master's degree programs.

Harris-Stowe President Dwaun Warmack said the lack of graduate programs at the school was one of the glaring things he noticed when he arrived last summer. He said he expects the master's programs to be up and running within two years.