Harrisburg Gets Title Shot

The Bulldogs are now only one one win away from their first state title.

The Harrisburg fans made the short 22-mile drive to Columbia in droves to provide a major homecourt advantage for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs' Kyle Fisher led all scorers with 24 points. Harrisburg guard Josh Proctor also poured in 15 points and was perfect from behind the arch, going 3-for-3 from downtown.

Harrisburg faces defending state champion Marionville High School on Friday at 1:45 p.m. at Mizzou Arena for the class-two state title.