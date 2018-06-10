Harrisburg schools close after sewer line burst

HARRISBURG - Plumbing crews planned to work through the night if necessary to clear up sewage issues that forced Harrisburg R-VIII schools to close Tuesday.

Plumber Don Householder said crews are taking steps so they can "inspect the problem further," including the addition of new pipes and two man holes.

School Superintendent Lynn Proctor said officials noticed a problem with sewage back up late Friday and then discovered an old clay tile pipe had burst.

"We're adding offices and this break happened near where the footings were poured for that office addition," Proctor said. "It's an old clay pipe and it did it in."

Crews have been working since Monday to fix the problem.

Although the break occurred at the middle school, all schools in the district were closed due to transportation and bus schedules.

"It's a day missed so we will have to make this up," Proctor said.