Harrisburg unscathed after tornado spotted east of city

HARRISBURG - Residents of Harrisburg are fortunate after a tornado went by their city early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Highway 124 and Route NN between Harrisburg and Hallsville in Boone County around 6:50 a.m.

The twister didn't knock down any power lines, and caused only minimal damage to buildings around the area.

It did, however, knock power out in some parts of town.

"Our power went out about 6:30 and it was out for an hour. No cash registers, no gas pumps, nothing. And nothing to cook on the grill besides biscuit and gravy. So that's what we had, biscuits and gravy," Harrisburg resident Dee Stidman said. Stidman was at work at the H Town Market and Cafe at the time of the power outage.

Overall, though, Harrisburg was untouched by the tornado.

"We ended up getting about a half inch of rain or so, and it got really stormy and really dark," Stidman said.