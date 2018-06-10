Hartsburg fire caused by chimney flue

HARTSBURG - A fire occurred in Hartsburg Sunday afternoon. A firefighter said ashes from a chimney flue caused the fire.

According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured and there was no damage to the house.

An ambulance and a few fire trucks were at the scene. Several bystanders had their cars stopped along the side of the road to ask about what was going on at the time.

The road cleared off after the firefighters left.