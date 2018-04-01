Hartsburg House Fire Victim Identified

HARTSBURG, Mo. (AP) -- Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a house fire that killed a central Missouri woman.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday said Kathy Pruitt died in the fire at a home east of Hartsburg that she owned with her husband, Robert Pruitt.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office said investigators haven't determined a cause but nothing suspicious has been found. The fire was reported by a passerby Monday morning.

Pruitt was found dead in the living room. Three dogs also died in the fire.

The Columbia Tribune reports that the home was a total loss.