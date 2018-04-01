Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival celebrates 25 years

HARTSBURG — The Hartsburg Pumpkin festival is celebrating 25 years this year.

Festival President, Leslie Martin said the festival first started out with just a few local pumpkin farmers trying to sell their crops.

“But now it’s just become something huge where people from all over make it a point to come,” Leslie said.

According to the last census, Hartsburg is a population of just 103 people. Each year, they have to prepare to accommodate the thousands of people that show up to the festival.

One committee member, Jamie Martin said she’s been going to the festival since she was a child.

“It just never gets old, it’s the best time of year around here,” Jamie said.

Leslie agreed.

“I love this time of year! It just makes me feel happy to see all these people excited, I love helping them, it brings the community together,” Leslie said.

She said she loves to see the whole town out and about.

“We get to help each other out and show our support. The whole town truly does come together,” said Leslie.

Jamie said one of the aims of the festival is to give back.

“The town gives us support with everything they allow us to do, and in turn we try to give back to the town. Everything we put into this festival, goes back in to our town,” Jamie said.

The town streets are over taken by different tents set up by multiple vendors.

“The vendors go through an application process and once we approve them, they can set up at the festival,” Leslie said.

New this year, is a cute pumpkin contest. Parents will have the chance to dress up their child as a pumpkin and enter to win prizes.

Other activities, music and food will also be available.

Weather has been a factor in the past, but this year, Leslie said the forecast looked good