Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival Kicks Off

HARTSBURG - The 20th annual Pumpkin Festival kicked off in Hartsburg Saturday. Families filled the town to enjoy arts and crafts, musical entertainment, home cooked food and each other's company.

With Halloween spirit in the air, people had the opportunity to carve pumpkins, participate in pumpkin pie eating competitions and take hayrides in a pumpkin patch.

The festival continues Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.