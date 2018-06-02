Hartzler, March for Life Promote Adoption Instead of Abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) - Speakers at the annual March for Life in Washington have urged women to choose adoption instead of abortion.

Christian broadcaster Dr. James Dobson, appearing with his adopted son Ryan, said his message to women considering abortion is, "Let that baby live, and let God have his plan and his way."

Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, herself an adoptive mother, urged marchers protesting 41 years of legal abortion to take comfort in a Bible verse: "Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up."

Molly Anne Dutton, Auburn University's homecoming queen, said her mother was pressured to abort her because the pregnancy resulted from a sexual assault. Dutton said she thanks God that her mother chose to give her life and let her be adopted instead.