Hartzler Rallies for Final Support

7 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Monday, November 01 2010 Nov 1, 2010 Monday, November 01, 2010 5:55:27 PM CDT November 01, 2010 in News

MARSHALL - Republican Congressional candidate Vicky Hartzler rallied across mid-Missouri on her final day of campaigning Monday. Hartzler, the Republican candidate for Missouri's 4th Congressional District, stopped in Odessa, Marshall, Concordia, and California in an effort to gain as many votes as possible before 7pm on November 2nd.

Twenty people gathered Monday to listen to Hartzler speak at the Saline County GOP Headquarters in Marshall. She focused on how she can put the country back on the right track while representing people in Missouri who have the same values as she does. Hartzler emphasized the need for "common sense"  ideas, saying her small town roots can help Washington D.C. make the right decisions.

Hartzler said she came to Saline County because it is an important county in the election. She urged people who want a change to follow her.

Hartzler asked those at the rally not only for their votes Tuesday, but she also urged each of them to tell five to ten people to vote as well.

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson City parents learn how to keep their teen drivers safe
Jefferson City parents learn how to keep their teen drivers safe
JEFFERSON CITY - A traffic safety education program, First Impact, taught parents the ins and outs of putting their teen... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Lawmakers react to judge's decision in Greitens case
Lawmakers react to judge's decision in Greitens case
JEFFERSON CITY - Judge Rex Burlison, 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis City), ruled Thursday not to dismiss the criminal case... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 8:01:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Osage School teacher charged with two sexual felonies
Osage School teacher charged with two sexual felonies
LAKE OZARK - An Osage School teacher is being charged with 1st degree statutory sodomy and a second charge of... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

UMKC lays off 17 professors, administrators
UMKC lays off 17 professors, administrators
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) is cutting 17 professors and administrators. University officials said... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 3:03:20 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Greitens court case called a "distraction" for legislation at Capitol
Greitens court case called a "distraction" for legislation at Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY- A St. Louis circuit court judge ruled against the dismissal of Greitens' court case Thursday. Regular session continued... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Real fire interrupts CFD training
Real fire interrupts CFD training
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department used the former Macy's building off of Stadium Blvd. on Thursday to train its... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Man stabbed in neck in Columbia Thursday morning
Man stabbed in neck in Columbia Thursday morning
COLUMBIA - Police said a man was stabbed in the neck in the 2900 block of Range Line Street Thursday... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 1:37:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

TV tower collapses in southwest Missouri; killing 1 worker
TV tower collapses in southwest Missouri; killing 1 worker
FORDLAND (AP) — Officials said a maintenance worker died when a Missouri television station tower collapsed and he became trapped... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:31:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Woman faces upgraded charges in Missouri officer's death
Woman faces upgraded charges in Missouri officer's death
CLINTON (AP) — A Missouri woman accused of dealing drugs from a home where an ex-convict fatally shot one police... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:01:48 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Missing Callaway County man's body pulled from Missouri River
Missing Callaway County man's body pulled from Missouri River
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Deputies identified a man whose body was found tangled in fishing lines on Wednesday as Timothy G.... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 11:47:00 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Cancer-causing pesticide sent to Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal's office
Cancer-causing pesticide sent to Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal's office
JEFFERSON CITY - Sen. Maria Chappelle Nadal, D-St. Louis, said the unknown substance on envelopes sent to her on Thursday... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 11:41:00 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Missouri Senate tax overhaul plan stalls
Missouri Senate tax overhaul plan stalls
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri Senate panel has declined to advance a proposed tax overhaul following estimates that it... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 11:09:33 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Kansas heroin dealer linked to Mexican cartel sentenced
Kansas heroin dealer linked to Mexican cartel sentenced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 65-year-old man who was a major heroin dealer in the Kansas City area has... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 10:45:26 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Judge won't dismiss criminal case against Gov. Eric Greitens
Judge won't dismiss criminal case against Gov. Eric Greitens
ST. LOUIS - A judge announced Thursday he will not dismiss the criminal invasion of privacy case against Gov. Eric... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 10:02:00 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Prosecutor won't name man fatally shot by police in Missouri
Prosecutor won't name man fatally shot by police in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors said a man shot by suburban Kansas City police in January has died, but... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 9:22:59 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Third annual Unbound Book Festival faces questions of inclusivity
Third annual Unbound Book Festival faces questions of inclusivity
COLUMBIA - The third annual Unbound Book Festival kicks off tonight, facing questions over its leadership's commitment to diversity and... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 8:49:00 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Fire in Lake Ozark kills four children, cause unknown
Fire in Lake Ozark kills four children, cause unknown
LAKE OZARK - Firefighters are looking into the cause of a fire that killed four children left home alone early... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 8:16:00 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Community gathers to voice concerns over new pig farm
Community gathers to voice concerns over new pig farm
TIPTON – Residents gathered at the Tipton Country Club to voice their concerns about the potential building of a concentrated... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 7:47:00 PM CDT April 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11pm 43°
12am 42°
1am 41°
2am 40°