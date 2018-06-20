Hartzler Targets Military Sex Offenders

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler wants to bar some sex offenders from being buried in national

cemeteries.

Hartzler says her legislation would prevent military veterans convicted of sexual abuse of children from being buried in

Arlington National Cemetery. It also would bar them from other national or state veterans' cemeteries and prevent them from receiving certain funeral honors.

A spokesman for the U.S. House member says the legislation was filed Friday and has 38 co-sponsors.

Hartzler, a Republican, says she came up with the idea from a town hall forum in Osceola where a constituent described how her father had sexually abused her yet was buried with honor in a national cemetery. Hartzler is calling the bill the "Hallowed Grounds Act."