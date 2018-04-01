Hartzler vs. Hensley Tops Missouri US House Races

COLUMBIA (AP) - The 4th District race between first-term Rep. Vicky Hartzler and Cass County prosecutor Teresa Hensley tops Missouri's eight U.S. House contests on Tuesday.

Hartzler is a Harrisonville Republican who rode the tea party's anti-incumbent wave to a 2010 upset win over longtime Democratic Rep. Ike Skelton. Hensley is the Democratic Cass County prosecutor.

In suburban St. Louis, former state and national GOP leader Ann Wagner hopes to succeed Rep. Todd Akin in Missouri's 2nd District. She faces Valley Park Democrat Glenn Koenen.

Also seeking re-election to Congress are William Lacy Clay Jr. of St. Louis; Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer; former Kansas City mayor Emanuel Cleaver; Rep. Sam Graves; first-term Rep. Billy Long of Springfield; and Jo Ann Emerson of Cape Girardeau. She is the state's longest-serving member of Congress.