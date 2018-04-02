Harvey to be Tried as Adult

MEXICO - 15-year-old Jordan Clay Harvey will be tried as an adult for his involvement with the December 2009 murder of 20-year-old James William Boyd McNeely of Ohio.Today Judge Kelly Broniec of the Audrain County Circuit Court, Juvenile Division, signed an Order Dismissing the Juvenile Officer's Petitiion against 15-year-old Harvey allowing him to be prosecuted in the Adult Court.The Audrain County Sheriff Department arrested Jordan with charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Kidnapping and Felonious Restraint. He is being held at the Audrain County Jail on a $500,000 Bond.On Dec. 22 of 2009, McNeely's body was found in a refrigerated tractor/trailer unit parked in Vandalia.

Authorities say McNeely spent two days at a family's home in Laddonia held against his will where he was bound, beaten, kicked, suffocated with aplastic bag and strangled with wire. Five family members are charged in McNeely's death.



38-year-old Chester "C.J." Harvey Jr., his 34-year-old wife, Angela Harvey, their 19-year-old son, Chad Harvey and their two sons who are 17 and 15 years old are in Audrain County Jail in connection with McNeely's murder. The two male juveniles are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed criminal action and felonious restraint.

Chester is charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse, and two counts of kidnapping. His 20-year-old son, Chad, is charged with the same, but with only one count of kidnapping.

34-year-old Angela Harvey is in custody for first degree murder, kidnapping, and two counts of armed criminal action. A probable cause statement says Angela admitted to her role in killing McNeely. Angela said she kicked and threatened McNeely and instructed her husband how to suffocate him and wrap the body.

Two Vandalia men, and a Farber man are also being held in connection with the McNeely murder.



In 2009 52-year-old Robert Allen and 44-year-old Jackie Don Mossof Vandalia were taken into custody on Dec. 29 and 45-year-old DarrillLynn of Farber was taken into custody on Dec. 30. Officers took Allen, Moss and Lynn in for kidnapping.

Relatives say McNeely had schemed to sell drugs with the Missouri family charged in his death. Relatives say McNeely had told them about a drug-dealing plan involving a trucker he met on the road and the trucker's son. Hubert McNeely of Columbus, Ohio, speculates that his nephew was killed for backing out of the plan. No drug charges have been filed in the case.

The Associated Press reported Chester Harvey says he killed McNeely to protect his family. Harvey said McNeely attacked his wife and three sons while he was away.

























































































