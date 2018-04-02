Harvey To Testify Against Family

COLUMBIA - The eldest Harvey son made a plea agreement that includes testifying against his family members in the James McNeely murder case.The Associate Press said Thursday that 20-year-old Chad Harvey has agreed to cooperate with authorities. This comes after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder on Tuesday at the Audrain County Courthouse.

Also in the plea agreement Harvey pleaded guilty to kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse. Prosecutors also agreed to dismiss a charge of armed criminal action according to the Associate Press.

He is one of five other family members charged in the murder McNeely in December of 2009. His stepmother Angela Harvey, father Chester or C.J. Harvey, and two younger brothers.

Angela and C.J. have a motion hearing to exclude certain evidence. It's scheduled for Friday at the Boone County Courthouse according to court documents. Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger said the defense and prosecution agreed to motion to continue the case and not have the hearing Friday.

Shellabarger said the judge will have to approve that motion Friday morning.