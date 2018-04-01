Harvick Takes Edwards Top Spot in Sprint Cup Standings

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Carl Edwards finished the 170 lap Sprint Cup in 37th after a smooth start.

At the beginning of the race Carl Edwards maintained the lead until bump drafting went wrong with Greg Biffle causing Edwards to lose his top spot as both cars hit the wall. Edwards was unable to regain his top spot in the race.

This loss in turn bumps Edwards down in the standings for the 2011 Sprint Cup. Kevin Harvick has now taken the number one spot and leads Carl Edwards by a mere seven points.

David Ragan took home the Sprint Cup victory on Saturday's race after being pushed through the finish line by racing teammate Matt Kenseth. This win is Ragans first Spring Cup Victory in his career.