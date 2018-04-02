Hassles Eased for GED Holders in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missourians who have earned a GED certificate will have an easier time proving it.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has automated the process of verifying transcripts for people holding the high school equivalency credential.



The department says the new online method eliminates fees, paper processing and the time needed for mail delivery.

The new verification system allows an electronic transcript to be instantly viewed online by entering three pieces of information: last name, date of birth and the last four digits of the individual's Social Security number.