Hawk Point Police Chief Killed in Crash

HAWK POINT (AP) - The chief of police in Hawk Point has been killed in a one-car crash in eastern Missouri. The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that Hawk Point Police Chief Paul Fricke died in the crash Friday morning. He was 37. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Fricke's car went off the right side of Highway 47, returned to the road and then skidded off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole. Fricke was on duty at the time, but it was unclear if he was involved in a pursuit. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Fricke had been the part-time police chief in Hawk Point for about five years. He also was a deputy with the Warren County Sheriff's Department. Hawk Point is a town of about 450 residents in eastern Missouri.