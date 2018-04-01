Hawley extends opioid investigation to 7 more companies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is widening his investigation of opioid manufacturers.

Hawley, a Republican, said Wednesday he is asking seven additional companies for information related to their opioid marketing practices and their involvement with industry organizations that promote opioids. The companies are Allergan, Depomed, Insys, Mallinckrodt, Mylan, Pfizer, and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Hawley in June sued three other companies, saying they violated state consumer protection laws by misleading doctors and consumers in misrepresenting risks posed by opioids. Those companies are Endo Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Hawley says in a statement that the goal of the investigation is to make Missouri healthier and help end the opioid epidemic.