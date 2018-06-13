Hawley files lawsuit against City of Bel-Ridge

JEFFERSON CITY – Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a lawsuit against the City of Bel-Ridge, alleging Sunshine Law violations.

The lawsuit says the St. Louis suburb repeatedly failed to give proper notice of closed meetings, failed to document the authorizations to have closed meetings in meeting minutes, and held closed meetings to discuss items that should have been public.

“Governmental transparency is a key tenet of democracy,” Hawley said in a statement. “Missouri’s Sunshine Law exists so that Missourians can know that their government is working for them."

In January, Hawley filed lawsuits alleging Sunshine Law violations against the Jefferson County Council and the St. Louis County Executive’s Office.