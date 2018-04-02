Hawley: Greitens' social media records can remain private

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will not be required to turn over to the state attorney general records related to his social media accounts such as private messages and names of blocked users.

The Kansas City Star reports that the office of Attorney General Josh Hawley said in a letter this week that the governor's Twitter and Facebook accounts are not public records. Both Greitens and Hawley are Republicans.

Transparency advocates worry that the ruling is a troubling precedent given concerns about Greitens' penchant for secrecy.

The Star also reports that Hawley's office on Thursday announced it found no Sunshine Law violation from Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway's office. An investigation was launched in December after a Republican-aligned nonprofit accused Galloway of failing to turn over text messages from her state-issued phone.