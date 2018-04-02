Hay Producer Scam
AP-MO--1st NewsMinute,0258Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Prosecutors say a suburban St. Louis police chief gave police credentials to an unqualified person, and have ordered him to court on the misdemeanor charge. Kinloch Police Chief Donald Hardy is accused of giving a police commission and identification to a man the chief knew did NOT have the necessary state-issued peace officer license. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Department of Agriculture says hay producers should be on the lookout for an overpayment scam that could cost them thousands of dollars. It involves producers being contacted by someone claiming to want to make a purchase. The producer then sends a large check, asking for an electronic funds transfer to a third party. But later, the producer finds out that the original check has bounced. EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) -- The Highway Patrol says driver inexperience was a factor in an Excelsior Springs teen-ager's death. Sixteen-year-old Brooke Baxter died after her S-U-V was swept from a low water bridge into Williams Creek on Wednesday night. Baxter had just received her license recently. The patrol says it's a reminder how important it is to not cross a water-covered roadway. ST. LOUIS (AP) -- An Islamic civil liberties group plans to denounce recent terror plots in the United Kingdom, at a news conference today in Ballwin. The Council on American-Islamic Relations in St. Louis is hold a 2 p-m conference today at the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis. The group has 33 chapters nationwide and in Canada. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-07-06-07 0530EDT
