Hay Producers Warned about Scam

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Department of Agriculture is warning hay producers about a scam operation. It involves producers being contacted by someone claiming to want to make a purchase. The producer then sends a large check, asking for an electronic funds transfer to a truck hauler who will pick up the hay. Later, the original check has bounced and the producer is out the money that has been wired to the hauler. Officials say the scam can cost producers thousands of dollars. Katie Smith, the department director, says producers should be careful when dealing with any prospective purchaser.