Haye Named MIAA Women's Track Athlete of the Week

JEFFERSON CITY — Lincoln track athlete Yanique Haye turned in impressive perforances this past weekend at the Indiana Relays, earning the MIAA's Women's Track Athlete of the Week. The award comes after running in the 4x400-meter relay with teammates Tamara Keane, Donna-Lee Hylton and Michelle Cumberbatch setting an automatic qualifying time for the NCAA Division II National Championships with a time of 3:43.49.

The time is a MIAA best as Lincoln was the only non-Division I program to finish in the top 20, finishing. Haye also placed third out of 14 runners in the 400m with a time of 55.20.

The award is the second time for Haye winning the award, the first back in May 2011.