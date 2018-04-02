Haynes Wins Title, Tigers Finish Third at Southern Scuffle

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The University of Missouri wrestling squad wrapped up the Southern Scuffle on Monday, finishing in third place in the team standings with 136.0 points. Penn State took home the title, scoring 191.5 points, while Minnesota (177.5 points) finished in second. Rounding out the top five were Cornell (130.0 points) and Oregon State (103.0 points).



Missouri had two finalists heading into Monday evening's championship round. Sophomore Alan Waters was in the finals at 125 pounds, while junior Brent Haynes was in the 197 pound championship. Waters punched his ticket to the championship match with a 3-2 decision over No. 7 Frank Perrelli of Cornell in the semis, while Haynes continued his impressive run through the bracket with a 6-0 win over No. 2 Sonny Yohn of Minnesota, putting Haynes in the finals.



In the finals, Haynes was scheduled to go up against his third top-four wrestler of the weekend in No. 1 Cam Simaz of Cornell, but an injury to Simaz forced him to injury default, awarding Haynes the 197 pound championship.



Waters dropped his first match of the year in the championship, losing 1-0 to No. 1 Zach Sanders (Minnesota). The bout was scoreless after two periods, with Waters choosing down to start the third. Sanders would ride Waters out to secure the riding time point and give him the victory.



Along with Waters and Haynes, eight other Tigers placed in the top-eight of their respective classes. Redshirt freshman Drake Houdashelt took third at 157 pounds, while junior Nicholas Hucke (141), sophomore Kyle Bradley (149) and senior Patrick Wright (174) each finished in fourth. Placing fifth at 174 pounds was senior Dorian Henderson, while sophomore Zach Toal took sixth at 165. At 184 pounds, juniors Mike Larson and Clarence Neely finished seventh and eighth, respectively.



The Tigers will now prepare for their first dual of 2012, as they will travel to Ames, Iowa for a rematch with the Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday, January 8 at 2 PM. Missouri and Iowa State faced off a few weeks ago in Columbia, with the Tigers posting a dominating 31-10 win.