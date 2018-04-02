Hazardous materials call leads fire crews to insect powder

COLUMBIA - A report of a chemical smell coming from a hotel room turned out to be from white powder and several empty pest control containers, the Columbia Fire Department said.

Fire crews determined the source of the odor at the room at Welcome Inn, 1612 Providence Road North, was insect powder, the department said.

Crews, including the fire department's hazardous materials truck, responded around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire department said there were no reported injuries.