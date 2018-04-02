Hazelwood Ford Plant Battle

Ford said yesterday it will shut down 14 North American plants. The first of those plants to go is the Hazelwood facility, where production of SUVs will cease March 10th. Retrofitting Hazelwood to build another vehicle seems unlikely. But experts say the region should find more than a glimmer of hope in Ford's announcement that as part of its restructuring, it will build a new plant at a yet-to-be-determined location. Governor Blunt, St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley and Hazelwood Mayor T.R. Carr are pledging to fight to keep the plant open. On Tuesday, a Ford spokeswoman offered little hope. Blunt said on Monday that the state would consider "responsible" financial incentives for Ford.