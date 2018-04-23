Hazelwood woman pleads guilty to fatally hitting pedestrian

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 30-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after fatally striking a pedestrian with her vehicle in University City.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Heather Reid of Hazelwood admitted to driving while intoxicated when she struck 73-year-old Frederick Lyles in August 2013. Lyles was walking when Reid's vehicle swerved off the road and struck him.

Lyles later died at a hospital. According to his relatives, Lyles spent the majority of his more than 30-year teaching career at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. His son attended the Thursday morning hearing and said he's glad Reid admitted to causing his father's death.

Reid faces up to 15 years in prison. Her sentence hearing has been set for April 30.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com