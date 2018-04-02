HC Jeff City

Jefferson City High School Chorale

CHORALE

The Jefferson City High School Chorale is a select ensemble, consisting of grades 10-12. The ensemble is directed by Beth Dampf and accompanied by Beth Eckles. The Chorale maintains a rigorous performance schedule while consistently receiving "I" ratings at the MSHSAA Music Festivals and Gold Ratings at the Heritage Music Festivals. Members of the Chorale also participate in Men's Chorus, Women's Chorus, Chamber Choir, J-City Riot, and the Operetta. The ensemble's members are not only active and successful in the choral department, but participate in a wide variety of academic, scholastic and extracurricular endeavors. This summer, members of the ensemble will be singing at Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Music Hall in New York City. With their diversity, the Chorale truly represents what it means to be a Jefferson City Jay. The Chorale will participate in the 74th Annual Capitol Caroling on Tuesday, December 13 at 7:00pm in the Capitol Rotunda.