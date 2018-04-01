HC Mexico

Mexico High School Chamber Choir

Chamber Choir is one of four choirs at Mexico HS. These students were selected to the group through an audition process. If you'd like to learn more about the choirs at Mexico, check out our website: http://mhschoir.weebly.com.

Chamber Choir members are: Haylee Anderson, Ally Applebee, Marshall Forbis, Hannah Guerin, Katie Guthrie, Jordan Henry, Shelby Hobbs, Jackie Hurd, Nikki Jung, Sammie Love, Monica Martinez, Johnny McDonald, Alexis Mika, Gabby Palmer, Austin Pattillo, Isaac Prior, Margie Rodriguez, Brad Rothermich, Aanye' Smith, Audreonna Taylor, Dale Test, Dalyne Test, Kristin Walch, Trevor Ward, Andy Weber, Michael Wheeler, Taz Williams, Ashlie Woodruff, and Andrew Wortmann.

Directed by Ms. Julie Dreier; accompanied by Mrs. Nancy Dreier