HC MO Symphony

Missouri Symphony Society Children's Chorus

The Missouri Symphony Society Children's Chorus is an elite, auditioned treble chorus consisting of students in grades 6-9 from public and private schools as well as home-schoolers from the Columbia and Central Missouri areas. Our artistic home is the Missouri Theatre Center for the Arts.

MOSS-CC members consistently represent their organization in state, regional and national honor choirs. MOSS-CC has been the recipient of the middle-school/junior high treble choir first place trophy, as well as the overall middle-school/junior high grand sweepstakes winner for the past five years running at the Music Showcase Festival Six-Flags festival of music. Melissa Straw has been the MOSS-CC conductor since 2003.

Website: www.motheatre.org

Upcoming Concerts: Christmas with the Chordbusters, 7 p.m., Saturday, December 3

Winter Conservatory Concert with Chamber Players and MOSS Youth Orchestra: 7 p.m. Monday, December 12.