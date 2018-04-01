Headstones Toppled at Belton Cemetery

BELTON, Mo. (AP) -- A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the people who toppled 45 headstones at Belton Cemetery.

A walker discovered the damage Monday. Cemetery officials said they are shocked and the vandalism caused needless pain for families.

KCTV reports (http://bit.ly/NsUmTb ) more than 6,000 people were buried at the cemetery, including 2,000 veterans.