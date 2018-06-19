Health Care Advocates Call on Officials to End SynCare Contract

COLUMBIA - Outraged over inadequate and unprofessional services provided by Indiana-based healthcare contractor SynCare, Inc., home care providers, consumers and advocates will call on the state to terminate SynCare's contract to assess home care needs of seniors and people with disabilities.

Representatives of home care providers, consumers and advocates will hold a press conference at the Boone County Courthouse, 705 E Walnut, on Tuesday, August 30, 2011 at 11 a.m. There will also be representatives in St. Louis, Springfield and Cape Girardeau.

SynCare has come under intense public criticism for general mismanagement of its contractual responsibilities and failure to adequately assess the needs of home care consumers, even as the company laid off dozens of workers responsible for conducting the assessments. The state contracted with SynCare to screen more than 50,000 Medicaid recipients statewide to determine their eligibility for home care services.

"SynCare's failure to provide the basic requirements of its contract is indicative of the company's lack of ability," said Amy Wehmeier, Executive Director of Services for Independent Living. "Our most vulnerable citizens - seniors and people with disabilities - are going without critical healthcare assistance because of SynCare's incompetence."