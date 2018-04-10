Health Care Opponents

Opponents say this won't do anything to help insure uninsured Missourians. Democrats blame Blunt's medicaid cuts in 2005 for a growing number of uninsured Missourians. Blunt says the health care homes will help these people by treating illnesses before they get serious and expensive. But opponents say the bottom line is, this won't to help get these people health care. Opponents say health care homes are just "fluff" in a proposal that needs to drastically revamp the entire system. A system they say is extremely important to Missourians.

"I think the citizens of Missouri are calling out for this, and they want us to address the system as a whole," said Columbia Representative Judy Baker. "I don't think this finger in the dyke type of thing is going to help us in the long run."

These health care homes are just one part of Governor Blunt's proposal for the new system. He won't make the final proposal until his state of the state address next Wednesday.