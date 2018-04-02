Health Department Holds Disaster Drill

Jane Zanol has no medical experience. But thanks to her organizational, computer and communication skills, she says she can be of help volunteering her time at the Health Department. She is already giving a Power Point presentation on training and safety to the other volunteers.

"What I am doing is educating the people who will be the volunteers, the medics and other kinds of volunteers that will go out to the different points of dispensing in this disaster," Zanol said.

Zanol and about 30 other volunteers were at a mock disaster site where the Health Department was trying to determine what they might be able to do in case of a disaster. Those with a medical background can dispense medication. The others can do paperwork, screening or other jobs that need to be done.

"We are really looking for a variety of different volunteers and should we have an emergency we will need all these people from all of these different types of positions," Heather Baer of the Boone County Health Department said.

The Health Department will hold monthly meetings and exercises for volunteers.