Health Department Opens Doors for Flu Shots
COLUMBIA - Flu season is here, and the Health Department opened its doors to walk-in flu shots Thursday. The Health Department says fourteen-hundred Missourians died of the flu and/ or pneumonia in 2008. That is a big number for a common problem and it is also why the Health Department is trying to make flu shots so accessible. They gave out almost 700 shots by appointment last week. The shots cost 25 dollars, but if you have Medicare or Medicaid, you are covered and it is free for anyone 18 and younger. Public health nurses will be going around giving free flu shots to Boone County Elementary School starting next week. U.S. adults are not free but if you do not want to come to the clinic for a shot, there are thirteen different locations around Boone County the Health Department will be giving shots at. Last year was a busy year for the Health Department. This year the Health Department says it is ready.
"Experts believe that H1N1 will circulate again this year, but fortunately it's include in this years seasonal vaccine," said Health Department Spokeswoman, Genalee Alexander.
The clinic is open 8 to 4:30 Monday through Friday.
