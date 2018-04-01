Health Department Sets Flu Vaccination Schedule

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department for Public Health and Human Services released vaccination scheduled Tuesday for its 1005 West Worley Street location.

The department's clinic will be open this week on Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Flu vaccinations will continue to be offered throughout flu season and normal business hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. will resume on November 26. No appointment is necessary

The department recommends everyone older than six months gets vaccinated. Department nurses said they have already administered more than 10,000 flu vaccinations, including 7,300 to children.

The flu vaccination is free of charge to children under the age of 18 and is $25 for adults 19 and older. The health department recommends these healthy practices in addition to getting the flu vaccine: