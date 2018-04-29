Health Dept. encourages vaccinations in light of Measles scare

COLUMBIA - The new year has started with an outbreak of the measles. Between January 1 and January 16, over 50 cases of the measles were diagnosed in the United States. The cases are being traced back to the California amusement park, Disneyland.

The measles were thought to be eradicated in 2000, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 644 cases of the disease in 2014. The disease is easily transferable through body fluids and from coughing and sneezing.

Andrea Waner of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services said vaccinations are important in protecting against the disease. Waner said the vaccination contains two doses. The first dose is typically given to the patient at between 12 and 15 months of age. The second dose is given between the ages of 4 and 6 as patients are beginning Kindergarten.

Missouri state law requires children get the vaccination before beginning public schools.

Waner said the health department immunized over 800 people.