Health Education Program in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH - The Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach will host a health education program Tuesday.

Topics will include medication, home safety, personal care, infection control and infusion therapy.

Caregivers will also learn how to manage legal and financial issues and cope with depression and stress. Participants will receive a book and DVD about family caregiving published by the American Red Cross.

The program is free and runs from 10-3 p.m.