Health Investigators Look Into Fungal Meningitis Outbreak

ATLANTA (AP) - A specialty pharmacy in Massachusetts says it's cooperating with health investigators to determine the source of a rare fungal meningitis outbreak in the U.S.

The outbreak has been linked to a steroid produced by the New England Compounding Center. More than 60 people in nine states have been infected. Seven people who received injections have died.

Minnesota and Ohio are the two latest states to report confirmed cases of the outbreak. The steroid has been recalled, and health officials have been hurrying to notify anyone who may have been injected with it.