Health Officials Order Chicken, Ground Pork from SE Mo. Plant Destroyed

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- State health officials have ordered the destruction of vacuum-packed chicken and ground pork products from a southeastern Missouri company.

The Department of Health and Senior Services says tests found high levels of bacteria in vacuum-packed chicken and ground pork from Reis Meat Processing in Jackson. Tests on beef, sausage, bacon and turkey products did not show high bacteria.

The department said Friday that consumers who bought the chicken and ground pork products should throw them away.

Reis Meat Processing sells meats on a retail basis and operates as a custom meat processor. Missouri's Agriculture Department ordered the custom meat processing closed after an inspection found unsanitary conditions. That was allowed to reopen after a later inspection.