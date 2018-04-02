Health officials say 2 men died of malaria in Springfield

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Health officials said two men from South Africa whose bodies were found at a motel in southwest Missouri died of cerebral malaria.

The Greene County Medical Examiner's office said Monday that 45-year-old Gerrit Strydom and 44-year-old James Bethel died in early May of cerebral malaria, a treatable disease transmitted by an infected mosquito.

The medical examiner's office said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the diagnosis.

Tom Vandeberg, a forensic investigator with the medical examiner's office, said both men likely became infected about the same time in South Africa and died within hours of each other. Their bodies were found May 9 at a Springfield motel.

He said the men had been ill and searched the Internet for their symptoms during their motorcycle trip across Route 66.