Health Officials Warn Missourians of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

JEFFERSON CITY- State health officials are warning Missourians to be wary of carbon monoxide poisoning from faulty heating systems. The Department of Health and Senior Services says 90 people died in Missouri last year from carbon monoxide and more than 200 were hospitalized



Carbon monoxide is invisible, odorless and tasteless and is released when fuels are burned. People can be exposed to the gas from furnaces, space heaters, stoves and generators. Health officials urge people to install carbon monoxide detectors.



The symptoms of exposure to carbon monoxide include headaches, dizziness, sleepiness and nausea.



