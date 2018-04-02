Healthy Thank You

The man who gives the center his name has also given much more. Steve Sieveking stands out from his co-workers. He wears a kilt on the job.

"It's an extremely comfortable garment to wear. You put it on, you go, you go with the flow. It's really nice just to have it. A bit of it is my Celtic heritage," said Steve Sieveking, research technician.

Sieveking fixes equipment in a lab built in 2005 with a six million dollar grant.Money that came in part from Dr. Thomas W. Burns.MU has named the center for Burns in honor of all of his contributions.

Medical students say the school could not have named the improved labs after a better person.

"The renaming process I thought was very sweet," said Jay Stevenson, medical student. "I know the Burnses have supported Mizzou medicine for over fifty years so I thought it was very well-deserved," said Jay Stevenson, medical student.

Researchers think the Burns Center will allow MU to lead the nation towards a cure for diabetes.

The university does not only research diabetes, it treats the disease too.Patients looking for diabetes treatment can visit the cosmopolitan diabetes center on the MU campus.

