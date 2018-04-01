Hearing Ends for Missouri Man Convicted in '90 Killing

COLUMBIA (AP) - Lawyers for a northwest Missouri man seeking a new trial on charges of murdering a neighbor have grilled the original prosecutor in the case, former assistant state attorney general Kenny Hulshof.

Mark Woodworth was 16 years old when Cathy Robertson was killed in 1990 in the town of Chillicothe. Woodworth was convicted of murder in 1995, released after an appeal and convicted again in 1999.

At a hearing Friday in Columbia, Woodworth's lawyers questioned Hulshof on whether he turned over all evidence to the defense. Hulshof said he doesn't have "direct information" that all

documents were given to Woodworth's defense.

Friday was the final day of the hearing on Woodworth's bid for a new trial. A judge will recommend to the state Supreme Court whether to grant the request.