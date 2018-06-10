Hearing for 12-year-old Accused of Killing Girl

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 12-year-old St. Louis boy faces a detention hearing today in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old neighbor. Alexus Purtty was killed Thursday night in a fight outside her home on the city's north side. The boy remains in juvenile custody on a charge of second-degree murder under the juvenile code. But prosecutors are considering charging him as an adult. If that happens, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports he would become the youngest suspect in the St. Louis area to stand trial as an adult for murder.