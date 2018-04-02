Hearing for Missouri man accused of having explosive device

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 42-year-old Missouri man arrested after police said they found an improvised explosive device in his vehicle had an upcoming court appearance.

Jason T. Kumnick of Springfield was arrested last month after police stopped him for a traffic violation and found the explosive device in his car.

The probable cause statement filed by the Springfield fire department said the explosive device included a "containment vessel, an explosive charge," a fuse and a trigger, as well as shrapnel in the form of coins capable of "causing severe injury or death."

Kumnick was charged with unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon and was being in the Greene County jail on $75,000 bond.

Court records showed he had a preliminary hearing in the case scheduled for Wednesday.