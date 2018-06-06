Hearing Next Week for Boy Accused of Murder

BLOOMFIELD (AP) - Nine months after his arrest, a 14-year-old Bloomfield boy diagnosed with serious mental illness will face a plea hearing next week in the killing of a neighbor. Owen Welty was 13 when he was charged in November with first-degree murder in the death of 64-year-old Don McCollough. Experts have said Welty is schizophrenic and suffers from a depressive disorder. The case has long been delayed pending results of a court-ordered psychiatric exam. Welty says he was among several people hunting near McCollough's property. He says he heard a shot and heard McCollough scream "ouch." But the doctor who performed the autopsy says McCollough was shot through the vocal cords and jaw and could not have uttered a word after being shot.