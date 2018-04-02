Hearing on Hawley's Boone County vote rescheduled for January

JEFFERSON CITY - A hearing on a dispute about where Attorney General Josh Hawley lives was rescheduled to January 8.

The hearing was set for Thursday morning, but a court filing said the court was unavailable.

Donna Mueller, a Democrat, sued Hawley, claiming he is breaking a state law requiring the attorney general to reside in the seat of government.

Hawley has an apartment in Jefferson City but the neighboring county clerk says his permanent residence is in Ashland. Scrutiny over his residency intensified after he voted in an August election in Ashland.

Democrats in particular have questioned Hawley’s residency as he campaigns for Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat. Mueller’s attorney has donated to McCaskill.

Hawley’s Deputy Chief of Staff Loree Anne Paradise says Hawley’s residency “clearly complies with Missouri law and precedent,” noting his office is in Jefferson City. She says his office is in Jefferson City and he has a nearby residence as a matter of custom.