Hearing put off for man accused in St. Louis shooting death

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A hearing for an Illinois 18-year-old accused of killing a college student during a botched robbery has been postponed so the case can be considered by a grand jury.

The (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian reports that Christopher Grant of Collinsville was to have had a hearing Monday on charges of first-degree murder armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

But a judge continued that matter to allow prosecutors to present the case to a grand jury.

Grant is accused of killing 19-year-old Southeast Missouri State University sophomore Robert Christman III during a botched robbery attempt in early January in downtown St. Louis.

A message left Tuesday evening with Grant's public defender was not immediately returned.